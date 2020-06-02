All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 5612 MATTHEWS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MD
/
5612 MATTHEWS COURT
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

5612 MATTHEWS COURT

5612 Matthews Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5612 Matthews Court, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 MATTHEWS COURT have any available units?
5612 MATTHEWS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
Is 5612 MATTHEWS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5612 MATTHEWS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 MATTHEWS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5612 MATTHEWS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 5612 MATTHEWS COURT offer parking?
No, 5612 MATTHEWS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5612 MATTHEWS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 MATTHEWS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 MATTHEWS COURT have a pool?
No, 5612 MATTHEWS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5612 MATTHEWS COURT have accessible units?
No, 5612 MATTHEWS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 MATTHEWS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5612 MATTHEWS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5612 MATTHEWS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5612 MATTHEWS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Lanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDRiverside, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDPerryman, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College