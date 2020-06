Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom row home in Brooklyn. This property has a fully finished basement with new carpet, washer/dryer, hardwood flooring on main and second level, and wide steps going to second level. Special features of this home include fenced back and front yard and front porch. Pets allowed, available now!