Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range

3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse available. This wont last long. This very spacious townhouse with central air conditioning in Anne Arundel County (Brooklyn Park) features a kitchen with a dishwasher, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room, dining room, partially finished basement (storage use only) and a fenced front and back yard. Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com