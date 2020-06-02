5101 Wasena Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

****CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY! ***443-447-5238*** Walk into this lovely home and you walking into the spacious living room complete with hardwood floors, new paint and a built in entertainment stand! Move to the kitchen and dining area you will be amazed new stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space!! This home has a lovely spacious clubbed in basement! Move to the 3rd level and you have 3 spacious bedrooms and a completely remodeled and updated bathroom that is absolutely gorgeous!! This property also has a 2 car parking pad as well!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAD DEAL!!!!