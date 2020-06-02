All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

5101 Wasena Avenue

5101 Wasena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5101 Wasena Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
****CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY! ***443-447-5238*** Walk into this lovely home and you walking into the spacious living room complete with hardwood floors, new paint and a built in entertainment stand! Move to the kitchen and dining area you will be amazed new stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space!! This home has a lovely spacious clubbed in basement! Move to the 3rd level and you have 3 spacious bedrooms and a completely remodeled and updated bathroom that is absolutely gorgeous!! This property also has a 2 car parking pad as well!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAD DEAL!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Wasena Avenue have any available units?
5101 Wasena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 5101 Wasena Avenue have?
Some of 5101 Wasena Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Wasena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Wasena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Wasena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5101 Wasena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 5101 Wasena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5101 Wasena Avenue offers parking.
Does 5101 Wasena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 Wasena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Wasena Avenue have a pool?
No, 5101 Wasena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Wasena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5101 Wasena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Wasena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5101 Wasena Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5101 Wasena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5101 Wasena Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
