Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NEW NEW NEW! **Anne Arundel County** 3br 1.5 bth. Freshly Remodeled from top to bottom. Central A/C. Washer & Dryer provided in unit (AS-IS) Finished Basement w/ 2 Large Closets. Brand New Bathroom, Tub Never Been Used! Off-Street Parking Out Back. Water Included! No pets. No Smoking. Call for pre-appoval application. Application fee $40.00 per adult applicant. VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.Please Call Landlord Directly at (410) 213-5162