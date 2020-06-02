212 Southerly Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Available 12/01/2018. This renovated town home features 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, spacious kitchen with open floor plan, unfinished basement and off street parking. Sorry, NO PETS permitted. Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8) are accepted. Water and sewer included in month rent! Security deposit is $1,275. Anne Arundel County schools! Please note maximum income limits apply to this unit. Family Size / Maximum Income Limit 1/ $50,350 2/ $57,550 3/ $64,750 4/ $71,900 5/ $77,700 *Please note the above maximum income limits do apply. Please contact us for more information. For example, if you have a household size of 3 your household combined income cannot exceed $64,750. One year lease required, then month to month.