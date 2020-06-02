All apartments in Brooklyn Park
212 Southerly Rd

212 Southerly Road · No Longer Available
Location

212 Southerly Road, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Available 12/01/2018. This renovated town home features 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, spacious kitchen with open floor plan, unfinished basement and off street parking. Sorry, NO PETS permitted. Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8) are accepted. Water and sewer included in month rent! Security deposit is $1,275. Anne Arundel County schools! Please note maximum income limits apply to this unit. Family Size / Maximum Income Limit 1/ $50,350 2/ $57,550 3/ $64,750 4/ $71,900 5/ $77,700 *Please note the above maximum income limits do apply. Please contact us for more information. For example, if you have a household size of 3 your household combined income cannot exceed $64,750. One year lease required, then month to month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Southerly Rd have any available units?
212 Southerly Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 212 Southerly Rd have?
Some of 212 Southerly Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Southerly Rd currently offering any rent specials?
212 Southerly Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Southerly Rd pet-friendly?
No, 212 Southerly Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 212 Southerly Rd offer parking?
No, 212 Southerly Rd does not offer parking.
Does 212 Southerly Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Southerly Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Southerly Rd have a pool?
No, 212 Southerly Rd does not have a pool.
Does 212 Southerly Rd have accessible units?
No, 212 Southerly Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Southerly Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Southerly Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Southerly Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 Southerly Rd has units with air conditioning.
