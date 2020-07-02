174 Meadow Rd

Amenities

Lovely 3 bed, 1 bath Townhouse in Brooklyn. Large living room and separate dining room with beautiful hardwood floors. Dining room is open to the kitchen. Quaint kitchen with appliances including: gas stove and refrigerator. Second floor has 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors. Large finished basement with storage room and washer/dryer. Nice size fenced in back yard with a great deck for BBQs. One car parking pad. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Now. $1200/ month + utilities.