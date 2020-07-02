All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MD
174 Meadow Rd
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

174 Meadow Rd

174 West Meadow Road
Location

174 West Meadow Road, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bed, 1 bath Townhouse in Brooklyn. Large living room and separate dining room with beautiful hardwood floors. Dining room is open to the kitchen. Quaint kitchen with appliances including: gas stove and refrigerator. Second floor has 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors. Large finished basement with storage room and washer/dryer. Nice size fenced in back yard with a great deck for BBQs. One car parking pad. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Now. $1200/ month + utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Meadow Rd have any available units?
174 Meadow Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 174 Meadow Rd have?
Some of 174 Meadow Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Meadow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
174 Meadow Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Meadow Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 174 Meadow Rd is pet friendly.
Does 174 Meadow Rd offer parking?
Yes, 174 Meadow Rd offers parking.
Does 174 Meadow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 174 Meadow Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Meadow Rd have a pool?
No, 174 Meadow Rd does not have a pool.
Does 174 Meadow Rd have accessible units?
No, 174 Meadow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Meadow Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 Meadow Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Meadow Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Meadow Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

