Brock Hall, MD
3704 Paxmore Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3704 Paxmore Court

3704 Paxmore Court · (301) 818-3000 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3704 Paxmore Court, Brock Hall, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3704 Paxmore Court · Avail. Jul 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3704 Paxmore Court Available 07/01/20 4Bd, 3Ba Single Family Home in Quite Upper Marlboro Cul De Sac - This lovely and serene single family home sits at the beginning of a cul de sac surrounded by trees. There is ample parking available through the 2 car garage, driveway and street parking. The walkway leads you to the front door, or, you continue to the back yard will you will see a patio and entrance into a sunroom.

When you walk into the home, you are greeted by a staircase that leads upstairs to 3 of the 4 bedrooms. 2 of the bedrooms sit on one side of the hallway while the upstairs bathroom and master suite sit on the other. On the main level, you will see a formal living room, formal dining room, open kitchen with eat in area that steps down into family room (with wood burning fireplace), and the 4th bedroom that can also act as an office. The family room has sliding doors that lead into the sunroom.

Property has solar panels installed.

Applicant must have at least a 600 credit score.
Pets Accepted. Brokers and Realtors are welcomed.
This property is available for move-in July 1, 2020 (Or Sooner!)
Showings by appointment only starting Saturday, June 6, 2020.

DUE TO COVID, YOU ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO HAVE ONE ADDITIONAL PERSON WITH YOU WHEN COMING TO SEE THE PROPERTY. PLEASE MAKE SURE TO WEAR A MASK WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY. IF YOU ARE NOT FEELING WELL, PLEASE RESCHEDULE YOUR TIME FOR A LATER DATE.

(RLNE5829148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

