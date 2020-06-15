Amenities

3704 Paxmore Court Available 07/01/20 4Bd, 3Ba Single Family Home in Quite Upper Marlboro Cul De Sac - This lovely and serene single family home sits at the beginning of a cul de sac surrounded by trees. There is ample parking available through the 2 car garage, driveway and street parking. The walkway leads you to the front door, or, you continue to the back yard will you will see a patio and entrance into a sunroom.



When you walk into the home, you are greeted by a staircase that leads upstairs to 3 of the 4 bedrooms. 2 of the bedrooms sit on one side of the hallway while the upstairs bathroom and master suite sit on the other. On the main level, you will see a formal living room, formal dining room, open kitchen with eat in area that steps down into family room (with wood burning fireplace), and the 4th bedroom that can also act as an office. The family room has sliding doors that lead into the sunroom.



Property has solar panels installed.



Applicant must have at least a 600 credit score.

Pets Accepted. Brokers and Realtors are welcomed.

This property is available for move-in July 1, 2020 (Or Sooner!)

Showings by appointment only starting Saturday, June 6, 2020.



DUE TO COVID, YOU ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO HAVE ONE ADDITIONAL PERSON WITH YOU WHEN COMING TO SEE THE PROPERTY. PLEASE MAKE SURE TO WEAR A MASK WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY. IF YOU ARE NOT FEELING WELL, PLEASE RESCHEDULE YOUR TIME FOR A LATER DATE.



