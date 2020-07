Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

In the heart of Perrywood lies the perfect place to call home! This beautifully crafted, brick-front townhome offers 3 BDRs, 4 BRs and a spacious garage. Enjoy the crisp breeze and melodic hymn of birds chirping, while relaxing on the deck, or head down to the fully-finished basement for a cozy movie-night in. Close proximity to local businesses set this rental a step above the rest.