15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE

Amazing opportunity to live in a home that sits on the Golf Course @Lake Presidential. Newly Built in 2014 this 3,400 + sqft townhome has ALL the Upgrades! Custom Lighting, 5" hardwood planked floors granite counters w/ breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a 5 Burner Gas Stove. Enjoy the amazing owner's suite equipped with a tray ceiling, double walk-in closet w/ custom organizers SPA like bathroom w/ Imported ceramic tile. The list goes on and on!!!! Rent this one today! Contact listing agent for application details.