15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE

15343 Tewkesbury Place · No Longer Available
Location

15343 Tewkesbury Place, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Amazing opportunity to live in a home that sits on the Golf Course @Lake Presidential. Newly Built in 2014 this 3,400 + sqft townhome has ALL the Upgrades! Custom Lighting, 5" hardwood planked floors granite counters w/ breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a 5 Burner Gas Stove. Enjoy the amazing owner's suite equipped with a tray ceiling, double walk-in closet w/ custom organizers SPA like bathroom w/ Imported ceramic tile. The list goes on and on!!!! Rent this one today! Contact listing agent for application details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE have any available units?
15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE have?
Some of 15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE offer parking?
No, 15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE have a pool?
No, 15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15343 TEWKESBURY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
