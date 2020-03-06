All apartments in Brock Hall
Find more places like 15308 LITTLETON PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brock Hall, MD
/
15308 LITTLETON PLACE
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

15308 LITTLETON PLACE

15308 Littleton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brock Hall
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

15308 Littleton Place, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Become the latest resident of Beechtree - Prince Georges County's premier golf course community! This luxury townhome features a lower level rec room with cozy fireplace. Sun-filled main level with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with over-sized island and stainless steel appliances. Upper level features a master suite with walk-in closet & luxury bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and laundry. Take advantage of this exciting opportunity to live in one of the most amenity-filled subdivisions in the area. Enjoy resort-style living at the recreation center with competition swimming pool, tennis courts and fitness center. Golf your thing? Lake Presidential offers an 18-hole award-winning public course and The Grille @ Lake Presidential Bistro & Bar. Located just minutes from Route 301 with easy access to DC and points south. Call today for an appointment and come prepared to submit an application!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15308 LITTLETON PLACE have any available units?
15308 LITTLETON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 15308 LITTLETON PLACE have?
Some of 15308 LITTLETON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15308 LITTLETON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15308 LITTLETON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15308 LITTLETON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15308 LITTLETON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 15308 LITTLETON PLACE offer parking?
No, 15308 LITTLETON PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 15308 LITTLETON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15308 LITTLETON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15308 LITTLETON PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 15308 LITTLETON PLACE has a pool.
Does 15308 LITTLETON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15308 LITTLETON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15308 LITTLETON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15308 LITTLETON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15308 LITTLETON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15308 LITTLETON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brock Hall 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBrock Hall 3 Bedroom Apartments
Brock Hall Apartments with GymsBrock Hall Dog Friendly Apartments
Brock Hall Furnished ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDChesapeake Beach, MDCalverton, MDCloverly, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDMitchellville, MDBensville, MD
Riviera Beach, MDKettering, MDFort Hunt, VABryans Road, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDRosaryville, MDFerndale, MDFriendly, MDNorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Upper Marlboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University