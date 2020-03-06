15308 LITTLETON PLACE

Amenities
Become the latest resident of Beechtree - Prince Georges County's premier golf course community! This luxury townhome features a lower level rec room with cozy fireplace. Sun-filled main level with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with over-sized island and stainless steel appliances. Upper level features a master suite with walk-in closet & luxury bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and laundry. Take advantage of this exciting opportunity to live in one of the most amenity-filled subdivisions in the area. Enjoy resort-style living at the recreation center with competition swimming pool, tennis courts and fitness center. Golf your thing? Lake Presidential offers an 18-hole award-winning public course and The Grille @ Lake Presidential Bistro & Bar. Located just minutes from Route 301 with easy access to DC and points south. Call today for an appointment and come prepared to submit an application!