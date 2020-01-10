15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Stunning Beech Tree - WATER VIEW END UNIT-3 Level Townhouse in golf course community. All the bells & whistles. Gourmet eat-in kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, features 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths, finished rec room and 2 car garage. Master suite with huge walk-in closets, separate shower and bath. Great WATER view from most of ROOMS. Huge Deck right off the Kitchen area. 9 Foot ceilings. Free use of club house, fitness, tennis, and swimming pool. You will enjoy the most beautiful community and club facilities. Granite counter tops, new carpet, and Stainless Steel appliances.