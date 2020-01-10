All apartments in Brock Hall
Home
/
Brock Hall, MD
/
15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE
Last updated January 10 2020 at 7:00 AM

15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE

15308 Kettlebaston Ln · No Longer Available
Location

15308 Kettlebaston Ln, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning Beech Tree - WATER VIEW END UNIT-3 Level Townhouse in golf course community. All the bells & whistles. Gourmet eat-in kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, features 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths, finished rec room and 2 car garage. Master suite with huge walk-in closets, separate shower and bath. Great WATER view from most of ROOMS. Huge Deck right off the Kitchen area. 9 Foot ceilings. Free use of club house, fitness, tennis, and swimming pool. You will enjoy the most beautiful community and club facilities. Granite counter tops, new carpet, and Stainless Steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE have any available units?
15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE have?
Some of 15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE offers parking.
Does 15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE have a pool?
Yes, 15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE has a pool.
Does 15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15308 KETTLEBASTON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

