Home
/
Brock Hall, MD
/
15122 N BERWICK LN
Last updated April 21 2019 at 9:53 AM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15122 N BERWICK LN
15122 North Berwick Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brock Hall
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
15122 North Berwick Lane, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15122 N BERWICK LN have any available units?
15122 N BERWICK LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brock Hall, MD
.
Is 15122 N BERWICK LN currently offering any rent specials?
15122 N BERWICK LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15122 N BERWICK LN pet-friendly?
No, 15122 N BERWICK LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brock Hall
.
Does 15122 N BERWICK LN offer parking?
Yes, 15122 N BERWICK LN offers parking.
Does 15122 N BERWICK LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15122 N BERWICK LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15122 N BERWICK LN have a pool?
No, 15122 N BERWICK LN does not have a pool.
Does 15122 N BERWICK LN have accessible units?
No, 15122 N BERWICK LN does not have accessible units.
Does 15122 N BERWICK LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 15122 N BERWICK LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15122 N BERWICK LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 15122 N BERWICK LN does not have units with air conditioning.
