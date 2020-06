Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room tennis court

This lovely single family home is 2 years young. Home features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, Family room, back morning room, Theater room, finished Rec Room, deck, porch and so much more. Home backs to the Golf course. Located in the Guard gated Community of Oak Creek!! Hiker/Biker trails, Golf Course, Restaurant, Swim and Tennis Club and Exercise room. Available for rent only!!!