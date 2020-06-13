All apartments in Brandywine
Find more places like 6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandywine, MD
/
6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE

6503 Oglethorpe Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6503 Oglethorpe Mill Drive, Brandywine, MD 20613

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
media room
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Luxury at its best. This home is finished from top to bottom. Owners suite has 4 closets, living room, large oversized bedroom, fire place , luxury bath with soaking tub, sun ledge and a stately shower for two. Bedrooms feature Jack and Jill bathroom, and bedroom with private bathroom. Hardwoods through out main level and 2nd level. Kitchen is a chefs and entertainers dream, gas stove top with 5 burners, self cleaning double oven, separate built in microwave, walk in pantry, island made for entertaining and seating area for 3, separate breakfast area with french doors leading to yard, and a butlers pantry. Kitchen leads to family room with floor to ceiling windows and a fire place, can fit three large sofas if desired. If you have to work from home, there is a large home office, wrap around windows to let the sun in giving you work energy. lots of room for meetings, or a quiet place to work or a shared office space. Separate living room and dining room. Basement boast fully finished space add a bar, play room possible in law suite. Basement also has a theater room, with lighting on walls, ledges and screen area, also has a video closet for all the gadgets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE have any available units?
6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandywine, MD.
What amenities does 6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE have?
Some of 6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandywine.
Does 6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VAClinton, MDAccokeek, MDMarlton, MDBensville, MDOxon Hill, MDFort Washington, MD
Camp Springs, MDTemple Hills, MDNational Harbor, MDGlassmanor, MDWestphalia, MDBrock Hall, MDMarlboro Village, MDHillcrest Heights, MDForestville, MDSilver Hill, MDFort Hunt, VADistrict Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University