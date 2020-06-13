6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE

Amenities
Luxury at its best. This home is finished from top to bottom. Owners suite has 4 closets, living room, large oversized bedroom, fire place , luxury bath with soaking tub, sun ledge and a stately shower for two. Bedrooms feature Jack and Jill bathroom, and bedroom with private bathroom. Hardwoods through out main level and 2nd level. Kitchen is a chefs and entertainers dream, gas stove top with 5 burners, self cleaning double oven, separate built in microwave, walk in pantry, island made for entertaining and seating area for 3, separate breakfast area with french doors leading to yard, and a butlers pantry. Kitchen leads to family room with floor to ceiling windows and a fire place, can fit three large sofas if desired. If you have to work from home, there is a large home office, wrap around windows to let the sun in giving you work energy. lots of room for meetings, or a quiet place to work or a shared office space. Separate living room and dining room. Basement boast fully finished space add a bar, play room possible in law suite. Basement also has a theater room, with lighting on walls, ledges and screen area, also has a video closet for all the gadgets.