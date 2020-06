Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**FREE RENT THROUGH 5/31/2020** June rent and Security deposit due at lease signing. Stop! Look! This 3 bedroom 2 full, 2 half bath home is just what you're looking for. 2 level bump out adds extra space! Eat in kitchen with an island! Finished family room in the lower level. Master bedroom has a private master bath with ceramic tile floors, soaking tub, separate shower and double vanities! Some updates still being completed. Pets okay case by case!