3000 New Oak Ln

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Townhome in Bowie. Features rich hardwood flooring throughout the living room, separate dining room, and laundry area with a full sized washer and dryer. Gorgeous kitchen features updated countertops, updated cabinets, and all appliances including dishwasher. Second floor features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms. The master bedroom features spacious closet, a ceiling fan, and the master bathroom with a walk-in shower enclosure and updated fixtures. There is another updated hall bathroom for the other two bedrooms!



There is an optional security system and a walk-out deck area with spacious yard perfect for entertaining!



Sorry, No Pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney @baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



