Bowie, MD
3000 New Oak Ln
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

3000 New Oak Ln

3000 New Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Bowie
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments under $2,000
Apartments with Pool
Location

3000 New Oak Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Townhome in Bowie. Features rich hardwood flooring throughout the living room, separate dining room, and laundry area with a full sized washer and dryer. Gorgeous kitchen features updated countertops, updated cabinets, and all appliances including dishwasher. Second floor features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms. The master bedroom features spacious closet, a ceiling fan, and the master bathroom with a walk-in shower enclosure and updated fixtures. There is another updated hall bathroom for the other two bedrooms!

There is an optional security system and a walk-out deck area with spacious yard perfect for entertaining!

Sorry, No Pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney @baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5669766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 New Oak Ln have any available units?
3000 New Oak Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 New Oak Ln have?
Some of 3000 New Oak Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 New Oak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3000 New Oak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 New Oak Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3000 New Oak Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 3000 New Oak Ln offer parking?
No, 3000 New Oak Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3000 New Oak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 New Oak Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 New Oak Ln have a pool?
No, 3000 New Oak Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3000 New Oak Ln have accessible units?
No, 3000 New Oak Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 New Oak Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 New Oak Ln has units with dishwashers.

