2811 FEDERAL LANE

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained 4/5 bedroom, 2 full bath detached home in the Tulip Grove at Belair neighborhood. Covered front porch. Enter into a huge living room that has plenty of space for a formal dining room table. there is a bonus room that could be a 5th bedroom/den/office. On the back side is the kitchen with a breakfast area that opens to the backyard. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Also on the main floor there are 2 nice size bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs there is a spacious master bedroom,the 4th bedroom and another full bath. The yard is fully fenced for our 4 legged friends. There will be an additional charge of $50.00 a month for pets. Off street parking in the driveway. This one seldom lasts long.