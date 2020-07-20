All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 2811 FEDERAL LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
2811 FEDERAL LANE
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

2811 FEDERAL LANE

2811 Federal Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2811 Federal Ln, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained 4/5 bedroom, 2 full bath detached home in the Tulip Grove at Belair neighborhood. Covered front porch. Enter into a huge living room that has plenty of space for a formal dining room table. there is a bonus room that could be a 5th bedroom/den/office. On the back side is the kitchen with a breakfast area that opens to the backyard. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Also on the main floor there are 2 nice size bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs there is a spacious master bedroom,the 4th bedroom and another full bath. The yard is fully fenced for our 4 legged friends. There will be an additional charge of $50.00 a month for pets. Off street parking in the driveway. This one seldom lasts long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 FEDERAL LANE have any available units?
2811 FEDERAL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
Is 2811 FEDERAL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2811 FEDERAL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 FEDERAL LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2811 FEDERAL LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2811 FEDERAL LANE offer parking?
No, 2811 FEDERAL LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2811 FEDERAL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2811 FEDERAL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 FEDERAL LANE have a pool?
No, 2811 FEDERAL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2811 FEDERAL LANE have accessible units?
No, 2811 FEDERAL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 FEDERAL LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2811 FEDERAL LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2811 FEDERAL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2811 FEDERAL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie Apartments under $1,800Bowie Apartments with Parking
Bowie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDWoodlawn, MDCamp Springs, MDChillum, MDElkridge, MD
Landover, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University