2120 PRINCESS ANNE COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

Rare opportunity to rent a townhouse in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Lake Village Manor. This home offers an open floor plan with separate living and dining rooms, kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large laundry room with lots of storage space. Brand new flooring from top to bottom of the house. A sliding glass door from the separate dining room opens onto a private and fully fenced backyard. Basement has a bedroom, a full bathroom, a laundry room with storage space and covered walkout stairs to the backyard. Conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, parks, main throughways, and multiple neighborhood amenities. Available for move-in mid-June.Apply here: https://apply.link/3cSSCk7