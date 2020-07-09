All apartments in Bowie
2120 PRINCESS ANNE COURT

2120 Princess Anne Court · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Princess Anne Court, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Rare opportunity to rent a townhouse in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Lake Village Manor. This home offers an open floor plan with separate living and dining rooms, kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large laundry room with lots of storage space. Brand new flooring from top to bottom of the house. A sliding glass door from the separate dining room opens onto a private and fully fenced backyard. Basement has a bedroom, a full bathroom, a laundry room with storage space and covered walkout stairs to the backyard. Conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, parks, main throughways, and multiple neighborhood amenities. Available for move-in mid-June.Apply here: https://apply.link/3cSSCk7

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

