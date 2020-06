Amenities

Top floor contemporary condo . Two bedrooms, two baths with washer & dryer in unit. Private balcony. Security building with elevator.Walking distance to Bowie Town Center & Mall, and to public transportation. Community pool andjogging path. Close to Rt-50, Rt-97, Rt-301. Easy commute to New Carrollton Metro. Carpet will beclean before prior to move in. Housing Voucher Welcome ***TO APPLY USE THIS LINK: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/951694