Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 4BR 2BATH RANCHER. FULLY RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT TO INCLUDE MASTER SUITE WITH HUGE WALK IN SHOWER, CUSTOM TILE WORK THROUGHOUT. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS 10' OF BAR STYLE ISLAND, FLOWING INTO THE LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOM,CATHEDRAL CEILINGS.NEW DOORS AND WINDOWS. !!PRE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE WITH PRE APPROVAL FROM PREFERRED LENDER!!