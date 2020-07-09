All apartments in Bowie
15609 OVERCHASE LANE

15609 Overchase Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15609 Overchase Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

tennis court
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
tennis court
Back on the market so it's your lucky day! This large, private, 1BR basement apartment is available for rent in Bowie. It is a single occupancy apartment located in the Saddlebrook subdivision (close to the race track). This ground level basement apartment gets PLENTY OF SUNLIGHT (see pictures). It has its own separate entrance, living room, kitchenette, & full bathroom. It is completely independent of the main floor and is ideal for a very NEAT professional. The community has walking trails and tennis courts plus everything you will need is within a few minutes. It is an extremely quiet place and I intend to keep it that way so no noisy person. It's also only about 5 minutes from Bowie State University and maybe 10 minutes to Bowie Town Center. It's also about 20 minutes from Annapolis and close enough to DC. The rent will be $1200/month and that includes all utilities - water, electricity, internet and cable. Background check, credit check, employment verification, references and security deposit of $1200 will be required. NO WASHER & DRYER ACCESS but a coin laundry is less than 5 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15609 OVERCHASE LANE have any available units?
15609 OVERCHASE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
Is 15609 OVERCHASE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15609 OVERCHASE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15609 OVERCHASE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15609 OVERCHASE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 15609 OVERCHASE LANE offer parking?
No, 15609 OVERCHASE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 15609 OVERCHASE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15609 OVERCHASE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15609 OVERCHASE LANE have a pool?
No, 15609 OVERCHASE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15609 OVERCHASE LANE have accessible units?
No, 15609 OVERCHASE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15609 OVERCHASE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15609 OVERCHASE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15609 OVERCHASE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15609 OVERCHASE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

