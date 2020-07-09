15609 OVERCHASE LANE

Amenities

Back on the market so it's your lucky day! This large, private, 1BR basement apartment is available for rent in Bowie. It is a single occupancy apartment located in the Saddlebrook subdivision (close to the race track). This ground level basement apartment gets PLENTY OF SUNLIGHT (see pictures). It has its own separate entrance, living room, kitchenette, & full bathroom. It is completely independent of the main floor and is ideal for a very NEAT professional. The community has walking trails and tennis courts plus everything you will need is within a few minutes. It is an extremely quiet place and I intend to keep it that way so no noisy person. It's also only about 5 minutes from Bowie State University and maybe 10 minutes to Bowie Town Center. It's also about 20 minutes from Annapolis and close enough to DC. The rent will be $1200/month and that includes all utilities - water, electricity, internet and cable. Background check, credit check, employment verification, references and security deposit of $1200 will be required. NO WASHER & DRYER ACCESS but a coin laundry is less than 5 minutes away.