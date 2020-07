Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Check out this beautiful colonial single family house in Collington Station, It comes with an office space, a family/living room and a spacious basement to entertain family and friends.***Also come check out the Huge 2 car garage with Community Pool, Playgrounds and minutes from Shopping Center, Six Flags and Metro!****Tenant will be responsible for all utilities and monthly $75 HOA *****