14565 LONDON LANE

Great 4 Level Townhouse in sought after Princeton Square! 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms and 2 Half Bathrooms! Entry level with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, large living/dining area opens to deck! Upper Level master bedroom with private bathroom, unique loft area for office/sitting area & skylights! Large finished basement with 3rd bedroom, fireplace, wetbar, 2nd half bathroom and walkout to rear yard. Great location with quick access to route 50. Minutes to MARC station, Metro & Bus Service. Minutes to Shopping, Restaurants, parks & more! Landlord says NO PETS, Strong Credit & Rental history. Freshly Painted and thoroughly cleaned!