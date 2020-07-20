All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 14565 LONDON LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
14565 LONDON LANE
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:43 AM

14565 LONDON LANE

14565 London Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14565 London Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great 4 Level Townhouse in sought after Princeton Square! 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms and 2 Half Bathrooms! Entry level with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, large living/dining area opens to deck! Upper Level master bedroom with private bathroom, unique loft area for office/sitting area & skylights! Large finished basement with 3rd bedroom, fireplace, wetbar, 2nd half bathroom and walkout to rear yard. Great location with quick access to route 50. Minutes to MARC station, Metro & Bus Service. Minutes to Shopping, Restaurants, parks & more! Landlord says NO PETS, Strong Credit & Rental history. Freshly Painted and thoroughly cleaned!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14565 LONDON LANE have any available units?
14565 LONDON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
Is 14565 LONDON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14565 LONDON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14565 LONDON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14565 LONDON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 14565 LONDON LANE offer parking?
No, 14565 LONDON LANE does not offer parking.
Does 14565 LONDON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14565 LONDON LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14565 LONDON LANE have a pool?
No, 14565 LONDON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 14565 LONDON LANE have accessible units?
No, 14565 LONDON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14565 LONDON LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14565 LONDON LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14565 LONDON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14565 LONDON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie Apartments under $1,800Bowie Apartments with Parking
Bowie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDWoodlawn, MDCamp Springs, MDChillum, MDElkridge, MD
Landover, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University