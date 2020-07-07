All apartments in Bowie
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:58 PM

13505 Ivy Way

13505 Ivy Way · No Longer Available
Location

13505 Ivy Way, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
Absolutely stunning, clean, bright & well maintained rancher in SECLUDED culdesac of a culdesac! Large fenced in yard is perfect on it's own, not to mention the property backs to acres &acres of Patuxent Reserve! Home boats true hardwood, clean carpets, fireplace, & a gourmet kitchen to please the best of chefs. Not to mention YORKTOWN ELEM! A perfect ten!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13505 Ivy Way have any available units?
13505 Ivy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
Is 13505 Ivy Way currently offering any rent specials?
13505 Ivy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13505 Ivy Way pet-friendly?
No, 13505 Ivy Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 13505 Ivy Way offer parking?
No, 13505 Ivy Way does not offer parking.
Does 13505 Ivy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13505 Ivy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13505 Ivy Way have a pool?
No, 13505 Ivy Way does not have a pool.
Does 13505 Ivy Way have accessible units?
No, 13505 Ivy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13505 Ivy Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13505 Ivy Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13505 Ivy Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13505 Ivy Way does not have units with air conditioning.

