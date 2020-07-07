13505 Ivy Way

Amenities

fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities

Absolutely stunning, clean, bright & well maintained rancher in SECLUDED culdesac of a culdesac! Large fenced in yard is perfect on it's own, not to mention the property backs to acres &acres of Patuxent Reserve! Home boats true hardwood, clean carpets, fireplace, & a gourmet kitchen to please the best of chefs. Not to mention YORKTOWN ELEM! A perfect ten!

Absolutely stunning, clean, bright & well maintained rancher in SECLUDED culdesac of a culdesac! Large fenced in yard is perfect on it's own, not to mention the property backs to acres &acres of Patuxent Reserve! Home boats true hardwood, clean carpets, fireplace, & a gourmet kitchen to please the best of chefs. Not to mention YORKTOWN ELEM! A perfect ten!