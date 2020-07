Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely renovated 4BR / 2.5BA in the heart of Bowie! Hardwood floors throughout the main level, separate living and dining rooms and open eat-in kitchen perfect for entertaining! Large bedroom sizes including master bedroom with full bath! 1-car attached garage. Close to new Harris Teeter plaza w/ many new shops and restaurants. Ready for immediate occupancy!