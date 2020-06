Amenities

Spacious split foyer in sought after Pointer Ridge. 4BR/3BA makes this home perfect for any family boosting with classic eat-in kitchen next to open dining room and large sized living room for entertaining. The lower level has an open family room with a wood burning fireplace, perfect for guest and cozy nights. Huge backyard leads out from lower level. Driveway extended to fit up to 3 cars. This home is highly desirable for anyone looking to move into the Bowie area. Vouchers are okay. Close to shops and easy access to route 50, 301 and I-495.