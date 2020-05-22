All apartments in Beltsville
Beltsville, MD
4411 Greenwood Road
4411 Greenwood Road

4411 Greenwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

4411 Greenwood Road, Beltsville, MD 20705

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This SFH just off of Powder Mill Rd is in excellent condition and ready for immediate move-in. Newly conditioned hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms, ceramic tile in kitchen and downstairs family room, air tight windows and freshly painted throughout the entire home. The eat-in-kitchen leads out to a large yard with a shed for the tenants use. At the asking price of $1850 the owner will include lawn care which will allow the tenants a little more free time. Easy access to the ICC, Rt. 95 and Rt. 1 and 15 minutes to the Greenbelt or College Park Metro. Excellent home for grad students as just 15 minutes from the University of Maryland. Sorry no pets, no smoking. Good credit and good past rental history required and for more information including the rental criteria and showings please call or text Camille/ Steve at 301-875-1614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 Greenwood Road have any available units?
4411 Greenwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beltsville, MD.
Is 4411 Greenwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Greenwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Greenwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 4411 Greenwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beltsville.
Does 4411 Greenwood Road offer parking?
No, 4411 Greenwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 4411 Greenwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 Greenwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Greenwood Road have a pool?
No, 4411 Greenwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 4411 Greenwood Road have accessible units?
No, 4411 Greenwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Greenwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4411 Greenwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4411 Greenwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4411 Greenwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.

