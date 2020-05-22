4411 Greenwood Road

Amenities

This SFH just off of Powder Mill Rd is in excellent condition and ready for immediate move-in. Newly conditioned hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms, ceramic tile in kitchen and downstairs family room, air tight windows and freshly painted throughout the entire home. The eat-in-kitchen leads out to a large yard with a shed for the tenants use. At the asking price of $1850 the owner will include lawn care which will allow the tenants a little more free time. Easy access to the ICC, Rt. 95 and Rt. 1 and 15 minutes to the Greenbelt or College Park Metro. Excellent home for grad students as just 15 minutes from the University of Maryland. Sorry no pets, no smoking. Good credit and good past rental history required and for more information including the rental criteria and showings please call or text Camille/ Steve at 301-875-1614