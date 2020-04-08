All apartments in Beltsville
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

4409 Romlon St Unit T2

4409 Romlon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4409 Romlon Street, Beltsville, MD 20705

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom /2 Bath Condo in Beltsville. This ground level condo has an entryway foyer, coat closet, living/dining room combo features brand new carpeting. The kitchen is fully loaded with appliances and has a breakfast bar. Three spacious bedrooms with brand new carpets, with the master featuring a master bath with tiled standing shower enclosure. The full hall bath includes a linen closet for the home. Looking to entertain or relax? The walkout patio from the living room is a great space to take advantage of.

Pets approved on a case by case basis and with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5579153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Romlon St Unit T2 have any available units?
4409 Romlon St Unit T2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beltsville, MD.
Is 4409 Romlon St Unit T2 currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Romlon St Unit T2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Romlon St Unit T2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4409 Romlon St Unit T2 is pet friendly.
Does 4409 Romlon St Unit T2 offer parking?
No, 4409 Romlon St Unit T2 does not offer parking.
Does 4409 Romlon St Unit T2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Romlon St Unit T2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Romlon St Unit T2 have a pool?
No, 4409 Romlon St Unit T2 does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Romlon St Unit T2 have accessible units?
No, 4409 Romlon St Unit T2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Romlon St Unit T2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 Romlon St Unit T2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4409 Romlon St Unit T2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4409 Romlon St Unit T2 does not have units with air conditioning.
