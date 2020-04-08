4409 Romlon St Unit T2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom /2 Bath Condo in Beltsville. This ground level condo has an entryway foyer, coat closet, living/dining room combo features brand new carpeting. The kitchen is fully loaded with appliances and has a breakfast bar. Three spacious bedrooms with brand new carpets, with the master featuring a master bath with tiled standing shower enclosure. The full hall bath includes a linen closet for the home. Looking to entertain or relax? The walkout patio from the living room is a great space to take advantage of.



Pets approved on a case by case basis and with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5579153)