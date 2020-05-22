3805 Evans Trail Ct

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA in Beltsville! Step into carpeted living room with exposed beams and built-in shelving. The dining area has immediate access to the deck, which is great for relaxing. An updated kitchen has a breakfast bar, and has plenty of cabinetry for storage and counter space. Upstairs the master bedroom has a private bath with a separate vanity area. There are two additional bedrooms with access to the hall bath. The lower level of the home has a den which is great additional living space. Enjoy the convenience of a fully fenced backyard.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



