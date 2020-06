Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo at Maryland Farms, Near 495, 29 and college park. less than 15min from UMD, Less than 10 min from FDA, Walking distance from shop?ping center. Assigned parking spot. Community swimming pool. all utilities included.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/33430



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4859325)