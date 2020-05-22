All apartments in Beltsville
10916 Montgomery Road

Location

10916 Montgomery Road, Beltsville, MD 20705

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10916 Montgomery Road - Property Id: 243362

Location, location, LOCATION! This 4br/2ba house is near Rt 1/I-95/I-495 with quick access to anywhere. 5 minute drive from Greenbelt Metro Station. Large fenced in yard. Spacious kitchen. Gorgeous hardwood and laminate flooring throughout. Unfinished basement w/ full size washer/dryer. Pets welcome with a $500 refundable security deposit. All applicants over the age of 18 MUST complete $45 non refundable application. Contact Josh today 202-422-5785. Ubicacin, ubicacin, ubicacin! Esta casa est cerca de Rt 1/I-95/I-495 con acceso rpido a cualquier lugar. 5 minutos en coche de la estacin de metro Greenbelt. Amplio patio cercado y bien mantenido de 4 habitaciones, 2 baos. Amplia cocina. Magnficos pisos de madera noble y laminado en todas partes. Stano sin terminar con lavadora y secadora. Se admiten mascotas con un depsito de garanta reembolsable de $500. Todos los solicitantes mayores de 18 aos DEBEN completar una solicitud no reembolsable de $45. Texto Josh hoy 202-422-5785
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243362
Property Id 243362

(RLNE5828236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10916 Montgomery Road have any available units?
10916 Montgomery Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beltsville, MD.
What amenities does 10916 Montgomery Road have?
Some of 10916 Montgomery Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10916 Montgomery Road currently offering any rent specials?
10916 Montgomery Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10916 Montgomery Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10916 Montgomery Road is pet friendly.
Does 10916 Montgomery Road offer parking?
No, 10916 Montgomery Road does not offer parking.
Does 10916 Montgomery Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10916 Montgomery Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10916 Montgomery Road have a pool?
No, 10916 Montgomery Road does not have a pool.
Does 10916 Montgomery Road have accessible units?
No, 10916 Montgomery Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10916 Montgomery Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10916 Montgomery Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 10916 Montgomery Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10916 Montgomery Road does not have units with air conditioning.

