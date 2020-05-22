10916 Montgomery Road

Amenities

Location, location, LOCATION! This 4br/2ba house is near Rt 1/I-95/I-495 with quick access to anywhere. 5 minute drive from Greenbelt Metro Station. Large fenced in yard. Spacious kitchen. Gorgeous hardwood and laminate flooring throughout. Unfinished basement w/ full size washer/dryer. Pets welcome with a $500 refundable security deposit. All applicants over the age of 18 MUST complete $45 non refundable application. Contact Josh today 202-422-5785. Ubicacin, ubicacin, ubicacin! Esta casa est cerca de Rt 1/I-95/I-495 con acceso rpido a cualquier lugar. 5 minutos en coche de la estacin de metro Greenbelt. Amplio patio cercado y bien mantenido de 4 habitaciones, 2 baos. Amplia cocina. Magnficos pisos de madera noble y laminado en todas partes. Stano sin terminar con lavadora y secadora. Se admiten mascotas con un depsito de garanta reembolsable de $500. Todos los solicitantes mayores de 18 aos DEBEN completar una solicitud no reembolsable de $45. Texto Josh hoy 202-422-5785

