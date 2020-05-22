Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10812 Cherry Blossom Court Available 09/01/19 Spacious Colonial on Quiet Cul-de-Sac - 4BD/2.5BA with Two-Car Garage - What a wonderful place to call home! Large Living spaces, Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances, 4 decent sized bedrooms, 2.5 baths, VAULTED ceiling in Family Room off Kitchen leading to hardscape patio with wooded views. Hard Wood Flooring main and upper levels, unfinished basement but still great rec room / laundry room. Situated on quiet cul-de-sac backing to trees. Awesome location! Long term leases welcome.



(RLNE3626897)