Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Well-maintained end of group townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths located in Bel Air! Property is available for immediate occupancy. First months rent and security deposit in the form of a cashiers check or money order is due at the time of application acceptance. Application fees are $50 per person. Must use Weichert, Realtors - Diana Realty application and lease. No smoking no pets.