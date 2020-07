Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

LOCATED IN THE HEART OF BEL AIR! NEAR DOWNTOWN BEL AIR AMENITIES! ADORABLE TWO BEDROOM, ONE FULL AND ONE HALF BATH THREE LEVEL TOWNHOME! LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, BEDROOMS ARE ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS! WELL MAINTAINED, CLEAN AND BRIGHT! RENT INCLUDES TRASH AND SEWER! SPACIOUS LOWER LEVEL BASEMENT WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE! THIS IS A MUST SEE! WON'T LAST LONG!