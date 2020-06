Amenities

**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/30!** July rent and security deposit due at lease signing. REMODELED 3 bed 2.5 bath home! Stainless Steel appliances! Kit also has GRANITE counters! Pass-thru to dining area that has ceramic tile flooring. Lq open finished family room w/ access to outside. All this and super close to everything Bel Air has to offer!