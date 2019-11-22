All apartments in Bel Air
449 Moores Mill Rd #2

449 Moores Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

449 Moores Mill Road, Bel Air, MD 21014
Bel Air

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo Bel Air - Moores Mill Manor is situated on five well maintained acres on the north end of Bel Air. The private community is short walking distance to shops and restaurants, including Bel Airs Main Street. All the amenities of downtown are just a few minutes away. The top-rated school district is only minutes from Upper Chesapeake Hospital, with easy access to I-95 and Baltimore. APG is just 15-20 minutes away.

This beautifully renovated ground level condo is personally owned, yet professionally managed and maintained. The open, inviting floor plan features wood floors, a patio off of the living room, and is professionally painted. The upgraded furnace and central a/c will ensure comfort year round.

Enjoy the hassle-free lifestyle. Call today!!

Application fee waived for active military members.

Monthly Rent
1 year lease: $1,140.00 per month / 18 month lease: $1,115.00 per month
Gas, Water, and Basic Cable, Trash Removal, Exterior Maintenance and snow removal are included for an additional $100 / month

(RLNE3829188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Moores Mill Rd #2 have any available units?
449 Moores Mill Rd #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air, MD.
What amenities does 449 Moores Mill Rd #2 have?
Some of 449 Moores Mill Rd #2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Moores Mill Rd #2 currently offering any rent specials?
449 Moores Mill Rd #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Moores Mill Rd #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 Moores Mill Rd #2 is pet friendly.
Does 449 Moores Mill Rd #2 offer parking?
Yes, 449 Moores Mill Rd #2 offers parking.
Does 449 Moores Mill Rd #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Moores Mill Rd #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Moores Mill Rd #2 have a pool?
No, 449 Moores Mill Rd #2 does not have a pool.
Does 449 Moores Mill Rd #2 have accessible units?
No, 449 Moores Mill Rd #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Moores Mill Rd #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 Moores Mill Rd #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 449 Moores Mill Rd #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 449 Moores Mill Rd #2 has units with air conditioning.

