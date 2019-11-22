449 Moores Mill Rd #2

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly cable included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

2 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo Bel Air - Moores Mill Manor is situated on five well maintained acres on the north end of Bel Air. The private community is short walking distance to shops and restaurants, including Bel Airs Main Street. All the amenities of downtown are just a few minutes away. The top-rated school district is only minutes from Upper Chesapeake Hospital, with easy access to I-95 and Baltimore. APG is just 15-20 minutes away.



This beautifully renovated ground level condo is personally owned, yet professionally managed and maintained. The open, inviting floor plan features wood floors, a patio off of the living room, and is professionally painted. The upgraded furnace and central a/c will ensure comfort year round.



Enjoy the hassle-free lifestyle. Call today!!



Application fee waived for active military members.



Monthly Rent

1 year lease: $1,140.00 per month / 18 month lease: $1,115.00 per month

Gas, Water, and Basic Cable, Trash Removal, Exterior Maintenance and snow removal are included for an additional $100 / month



(RLNE3829188)