238 CROCKER DRIVE

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Updated second floor condo with just 6 steps to Unit C. Completely updated with newer kitchen and bathroom, stainless appliances, flooring, windows, HVAC, freshly painted plus a separate laundry room. All appliances including washer and dryer. Includes kitchen table space, separate dining room, outdoor balcony and also includes swimming pool privileges for the Olympic size pool. Parking directly in front of building plus mail box is located inside the building. Condo fee included in rent.