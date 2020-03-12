All apartments in Bel Air
Find more places like 238 CROCKER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air, MD
/
238 CROCKER DRIVE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

238 CROCKER DRIVE

238 Crocker Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

238 Crocker Drive, Bel Air, MD 21014
Bel Air

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Updated second floor condo with just 6 steps to Unit C. Completely updated with newer kitchen and bathroom, stainless appliances, flooring, windows, HVAC, freshly painted plus a separate laundry room. All appliances including washer and dryer. Includes kitchen table space, separate dining room, outdoor balcony and also includes swimming pool privileges for the Olympic size pool. Parking directly in front of building plus mail box is located inside the building. Condo fee included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 CROCKER DRIVE have any available units?
238 CROCKER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air, MD.
What amenities does 238 CROCKER DRIVE have?
Some of 238 CROCKER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 CROCKER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
238 CROCKER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 CROCKER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 238 CROCKER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air.
Does 238 CROCKER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 238 CROCKER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 238 CROCKER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 CROCKER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 CROCKER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 238 CROCKER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 238 CROCKER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 238 CROCKER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 238 CROCKER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 CROCKER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 238 CROCKER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 238 CROCKER DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bel Air 1 BedroomsBel Air 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air Apartments with ParkingBel Air Dog Friendly Apartments
Bel Air Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PA
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PASpry, PAWeigelstown, PA
Havre de Grace, MDCape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDChestertown, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College