Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Fully remodeled 2bdrm condo in Bel Air town. Hard wood flooring throughout, located on bottom/first floor with walkout patio. Internet/TV connection in all rooms. Ceiling fans in family room and master bedroom. Quiet, Beautifully landscaped development, with huge resident pool. Within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. This place is a must see!!! Available November 1, 2019