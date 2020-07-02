624 BERWICK CT

Come and enjoy this large end of group town-house. Master bedroom includes its own bathroom with a soaking tub and shower. kitchen has wood floors with a ton of room. Lots of storage. Property backs to common area as well as the side. Check it out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
