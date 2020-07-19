466 Darby Ln

Amenities
Beautiful three bedroom townhouse that backs up to woods. Like new condition!
Carpets have been professionally cleaned as well as the duct work! Freshly painted. Living room has a hardwood floor. Carpet throughout other areas of the house. There are two bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. Master bed with large loft, cathedral ceiling with large closet space. Finished basement with tile and carpet and it walks out to a nice patio. Washer and dryer are included. The deck is pressure washed and newly stained. Ready to move in!
No Smoking
Renters Insurance Required
To Schedule a showing call the Office at 410.838.0355 or email at info@anchormgllc.com