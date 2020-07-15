All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 PM

3100 Cardinal Way

3100 Cardinal Way · (301) 685-1250
Location

3100 Cardinal Way, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Abingdon! Walk into an open area that can be used as a living room or a dining room connected to an open kitchen with a breakfast bar. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and a pantry. Down the hallway, you will find the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, the guest bedroom, and the shared bathroom. This home features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, lots of windows allowing natural lighting, and a beautiful sun room with a private entrance. This home is close to shopping and I-95. This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Cardinal Way have any available units?
3100 Cardinal Way has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3100 Cardinal Way have?
Some of 3100 Cardinal Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Cardinal Way currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Cardinal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Cardinal Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Cardinal Way is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Cardinal Way offer parking?
No, 3100 Cardinal Way does not offer parking.
Does 3100 Cardinal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Cardinal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Cardinal Way have a pool?
Yes, 3100 Cardinal Way has a pool.
Does 3100 Cardinal Way have accessible units?
No, 3100 Cardinal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Cardinal Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Cardinal Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3100 Cardinal Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3100 Cardinal Way has units with air conditioning.
