3100 Cardinal Way

Amenities
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Abingdon! Walk into an open area that can be used as a living room or a dining room connected to an open kitchen with a breakfast bar. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and a pantry. Down the hallway, you will find the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, the guest bedroom, and the shared bathroom. This home features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, lots of windows allowing natural lighting, and a beautiful sun room with a private entrance. This home is close to shopping and I-95. This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!