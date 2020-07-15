3100 Cardinal Way

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Please click here to apply Welcome home to this spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Abingdon! Walk into an open area that can be used as a living room or a dining room connected to an open kitchen with a breakfast bar. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and a pantry. Down the hallway, you will find the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, the guest bedroom, and the shared bathroom. This home features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, lots of windows allowing natural lighting, and a beautiful sun room with a private entrance. This home is close to shopping and I-95. This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!