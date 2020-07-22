207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!



This is a lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the quiet Laurel Woods community. This home has an updated kitchen including hard-surface Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated flooring. It also has spacious bedrooms, a large bathroom with a double vanity and extra storage, and a master walk-in closet. The flooring throughout has been replaced including high-quality laminate in the living/dining room areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Some utilities including water, sewer, and trash removal are included with the rent and plenty of parking is available. This home is located in the Patterson Mill school district.



650+ credit scores are required of all adults 19+ living in the home, and small dogs (sorry, no cats) are taken on a case-by-case basis.