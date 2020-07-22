All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:27 PM

207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G

207 Oak Leaf Circle · No Longer Available
Location

207 Oak Leaf Circle, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!

This is a lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the quiet Laurel Woods community. This home has an updated kitchen including hard-surface Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated flooring. It also has spacious bedrooms, a large bathroom with a double vanity and extra storage, and a master walk-in closet. The flooring throughout has been replaced including high-quality laminate in the living/dining room areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Some utilities including water, sewer, and trash removal are included with the rent and plenty of parking is available. This home is located in the Patterson Mill school district.

650+ credit scores are required of all adults 19+ living in the home, and small dogs (sorry, no cats) are taken on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G have any available units?
207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G have?
Some of 207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G is pet friendly.
Does 207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G offer parking?
Yes, 207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G offers parking.
Does 207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G have a pool?
No, 207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G does not have a pool.
Does 207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G have accessible units?
No, 207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Oak Leaf Circle, Unit G does not have units with air conditioning.
