583 HENDERSON ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NICELY UPDATED HOME WITH PERFECT FLOW FOR ANY HOUSEHOLD AWAITS!! CONVENIENT LOCATION ALLOWS FOR GREAT ACCESS TO SHOPPING, HIGHWAYS AND RECREATION. INCREDIBLE SIDEWALK NEIGHBORHOOD SHOWS PRIDE THROUGHOUT! 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH COLONIAL--LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND CROWN MOLDING--REMODELED KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC TILE, GRANITE COUNTERS, REFACED CABINETS, BREAKFAST BAR, KITCHEN TABLE SPACE--FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN WITH GAS FIREPLACE, CROWN MOLDING AND CARPET--MASTER BEDROOM WITH MASTER BATH--FINISHED LOWER LEVEL-- 2 CAR GARAGE--DECK--BACKS TO WOODS! COME SEE!