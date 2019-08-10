307 PRINCETON LANE

Amenities

Spacious and beautiful! 4 Bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath detached home in Desireable Marywood community. Large, sunny Kitchen, overlooks a deck and your huge yard. Updated appliances and cool central A/C and warm gas heat. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. NO EXCEPTIONS. Min. Credit score of 620. No vouchers. Fireplace does not work-for show only. Bonus Amenities * An additional $10 to the monthly rent provides you with HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program which provides 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.An Additional $5 ensures there is someone available during off hours, under the Emergency Network Service.