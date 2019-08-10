All apartments in Bel Air North
307 PRINCETON LANE

307 Princeton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

307 Princeton Lane, Bel Air North, MD 21014

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious and beautiful! 4 Bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath detached home in Desireable Marywood community. Large, sunny Kitchen, overlooks a deck and your huge yard. Updated appliances and cool central A/C and warm gas heat. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. NO EXCEPTIONS. Min. Credit score of 620. No vouchers. Fireplace does not work-for show only. Bonus Amenities * An additional $10 to the monthly rent provides you with HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program which provides 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.An Additional $5 ensures there is someone available during off hours, under the Emergency Network Service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 PRINCETON LANE have any available units?
307 PRINCETON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 307 PRINCETON LANE have?
Some of 307 PRINCETON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 PRINCETON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
307 PRINCETON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 PRINCETON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 307 PRINCETON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 307 PRINCETON LANE offer parking?
No, 307 PRINCETON LANE does not offer parking.
Does 307 PRINCETON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 PRINCETON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 PRINCETON LANE have a pool?
No, 307 PRINCETON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 307 PRINCETON LANE have accessible units?
No, 307 PRINCETON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 307 PRINCETON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 PRINCETON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 PRINCETON LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 307 PRINCETON LANE has units with air conditioning.
