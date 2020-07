Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Rarely available, upscale Bob Ward Cluster with over 2000 FSF. Fresh and chic with new premium lighting, fixtures, faucets, appliances, paint, hardwood and carpet. Neutral throughout. Granite in kitchen and baths. Vaulted ceiling in master bedroom, with 10x9 walk-in closet, and huge, luxurious bath. Comp deck overlooks open space. Fully finished lower-level with gas fireplace and full bath. Walk out to stamped concrete patio.