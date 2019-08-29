2725 Yarnall Rd

Amenities

Must-see 3 bedroom townhome near Patapsco State Park in Halethorpe! Inviting living area offers wood flooring throughout along with tons of natural light. Updated kitchen features a convenient breakfast nook, custom backsplash, and stainless steel appliances! Light-filled cozy bedrooms have plush wall-to-wall carpeting, neutral paint, and share a full bath with soaking tub. Shaded rear deck offers a great spot to relax or entertain friends! Full-size washer/dryer included for added convenience!



Only minutes to I-895 and 295 commuter routes

15 minutes from BWI Airport

30 minutes to Inner Harbor attractions



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company



No Pets Allowed



