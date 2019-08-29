All apartments in Baltimore Highlands
Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:15 PM

2725 Yarnall Rd

2725 Yarnall Road · No Longer Available
Location

2725 Yarnall Road, Baltimore Highlands, MD 21227
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Must-see 3 bedroom townhome near Patapsco State Park in Halethorpe! Inviting living area offers wood flooring throughout along with tons of natural light. Updated kitchen features a convenient breakfast nook, custom backsplash, and stainless steel appliances! Light-filled cozy bedrooms have plush wall-to-wall carpeting, neutral paint, and share a full bath with soaking tub. Shaded rear deck offers a great spot to relax or entertain friends! Full-size washer/dryer included for added convenience!

Only minutes to I-895 and 295 commuter routes
15 minutes from BWI Airport
30 minutes to Inner Harbor attractions

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5019002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Yarnall Rd have any available units?
2725 Yarnall Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore Highlands, MD.
What amenities does 2725 Yarnall Rd have?
Some of 2725 Yarnall Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Yarnall Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Yarnall Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Yarnall Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2725 Yarnall Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore Highlands.
Does 2725 Yarnall Rd offer parking?
No, 2725 Yarnall Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2725 Yarnall Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 Yarnall Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Yarnall Rd have a pool?
No, 2725 Yarnall Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Yarnall Rd have accessible units?
No, 2725 Yarnall Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Yarnall Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 Yarnall Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 Yarnall Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2725 Yarnall Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
