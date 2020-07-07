All apartments in Baltimore County
11131 PHILADELPHIA

11131 Philadelphia Road · No Longer Available
11131 Philadelphia Road, Baltimore County, MD 21162

Beautiful updated Rancher with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths! Updated kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher. Washer & Dryer included! Large unfinished basement with exit to the yard. Rear porch & patio, attached 1 car garage & parking for 2 more. Parking of "work vehicles" is ok. NO HOA. Of the almost 10 acres of land with a gorgeous view, 1/2 acre yard goes with this home. 2 homes share the driveway (and new, more accessible driveway currently being finished). Lawn maintenance included! Pets on a case by case basis.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

