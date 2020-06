Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Spacious 4 bedroom split level located near shopping, library and bus lines, 4 nice sized bdrs on different levels, separate dining room. Fresh painting, newer windows. Lots of new carpeting, Fenced backyard, Almost new: HVAC, hot water heater, electric panel; sunny and clean, terrific MBR with walk in closet, plenty of parking, storage shed, gas heating and cooking. Sorry NO Pets