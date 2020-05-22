4071 Norbeck Square Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a beautiful home with exceptional space. Experience luxury as you enter this home with large welcoming foyer and curved staircase. Additional room used as Private study located off of the foyer. Brand new hardwood flooring on the main level. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen with attached hutch, new back splash and open dining room. French doors leading from the dining area to patio and fully fenced in back yard. Large living room with bay windows and plenty of sunlight. Youll love the master bedroom with separate area to accommodate an open wardrobe. The master bath is newly remodeled with LED lighted vanity, large shower w/dual rain shower heads and dual freestanding sinks on the vanity. Huge finished lower level with additional bonus room perfect for den or gym, large rec room, fireplace and new wet bar with microwave, fridge, ice maker and wine fridge. Small pets considered with pet fee. Conveniently located next to Manor Country Club and within minutes to 355, Georgia Ave. and ICC - 200.